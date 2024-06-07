Suspect Arrested for Distribution of Thousands of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Pills 

A suspect has been arrested for distributing thousands of illicit Fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in Northern Colorado.

In March 2024, detectives from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began communicating with a suspect about the distribution of controlled substances. The suspect, identified as German Baez (DOB 01/03/98) of Eaton, was distributing illegal narcotics in the region. Detectives learned that Baez had connections to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Between April 2024 and May 2024, investigators recovered approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 2,500 Fentanyl pills through undercover drug deals. In May 2024, they learned that Baez would be traveling to California and planned to mail narcotics to Colorado. Detectives seized five packages containing methamphetamine and Fentanyl concealed inside children’s toys.

Covert communication continued with the suspect, who ultimately agreed to sell them 40,000 Fentanyl pills. When Baez arrived at the agreed-upon location, he was met by law enforcement and arrested. Approximately 40,000 Fentanyl pills were recovered during the arrest. NCDTF detectives served residential search warrants at properties associated with Baez; in total, they seized 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 19 pounds of Fentanyl (over 85,000 dose units).

“The NCDTF and our partners at the District Attorney’s Office will continue to hold drug traffickers accountable for distributing Fentanyl into our communities,” said LCSO Lt. Mark Hertz, who serves as the NCDTF Commander.

“This case is the perfect example of the tireless efforts combined with a great working relationship of our federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Unfortunately, the statement ‘one pill can kill’ is a cruel reality. Removing these amounts of Fentanyl from our area undoubtedly saved lives.”

Baez was booked into the Larimer County Jail and charged with the following:

Controlled Substance – Special Offense – Importation (DF1) – 3 counts

Distribution of Controlled Substance (meth/heroin/ketamine/cocaine) 112g/+ (DF1) – 3 counts • Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (meth/heroin/ketamine/cocaine) 112g/+ (DF1) – 4 counts.

Distribution of Controlled Substance – Fentanyl >50g (DF1) – 2 counts

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl >50g (DF1) – 3 counts • Distribution of Controlled Substance – Fentanyl 4-50g (DF2)

He was issued a $1,000,000 cash-only bond by the Larimer County Court. Baez is also currently being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. A booking photo is attached.

“Record Fentanyl seizures and record overdose numbers are making the news every day across our nation, and Colorado is not immune. Fentanyl is now the number one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. The only way to combat this epidemic is through collaboration,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky.

“The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and DEA have formed a strong partnership to target Fentanyl traffickers both here and abroad. At DEA, we are grateful both for the partnership and the prosecution team. The Fentanyl epidemic is not solely a federal, local, or state problem – it’s everyone’s problem. We will continue to do our part to hold those accountable for trafficking this poison into our communities.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force works to protect the community by identifying, investigating, and impacting drug-related crime in Larimer County. Participating agencies who make this effort possible include Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Police Department, Windsor Police Department, Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Adult Parole, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Anyone with tips about illegal drug distribution activity in Northern Colorado can contact NCDTF at 970-416-2560 or nocodtf.com. Tips will remain anonymous if requested.