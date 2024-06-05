Metropolitan Theatres Celebrates Families with Metro Summer Kids Movies

Metropolitan Theatres has announced the return of Metro Summer Kids Movies from June 18 through August 8 at MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX @ Centerra and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry, located at 6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, CO 80537 and 285 E. 3rd Street, Downtown Loveland, CO 80538 respectively. Movie-goers can experience their favorite animated hits on the big-screen with family and friends for just $2 per ticket, and no booking fee for online and mobile purchases.

Tickets are available to purchase at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and at theatre box offices. MetroLux Dine-In Theatres is offering a special $10 kid’s package available at the box office and includes a ticket to the summer series film and lunch at Scripted Bar & Kitchen, the theatre’s on-site restaurant.

“The summer movie program offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

The Metro Summer Kids Movies series will offer a new film every week at each of the Loveland theatres and will run every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10am at MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX @ Centerra, and every Wednesday afternoon at 2pm at MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Downtown Loveland. The weekly shows offer the perfect activity for field trips and group summer camp outings.

Moviegoers will enjoy their favorites like The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, Migration, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and more as part of this series. For more information on Metro Summer Kids Movies, including the full schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies.

In addition to Metro Summer Kids Movies, families can look forward to a summer of brand new family friendly releases at MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres including Garfield which is now playing, Inside Out 2 on June 14, Despicable Me 4 on July 4, Harold and the Purple Crayon on August 2, My Penguin Friend on August 16, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on September 6.

Metro Summer Kids Movies schedules :

MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX @ Centerra: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 am

6/18 & 20: How to Train Your Dragon

6/25 & 27: Despicable Me

7/2 & 4: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

7/9 & 11: The Bad Guys

7/16 & 18: Sing 2

7/23 & 25: Kung Fu Panda

7/30 & 8/1: Migration

8/6 & 8: Trolls Band Together

MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Downtown Loveland: Wednesdays at 2 pm

6/19: Spider-Man: Into the Spider

6/26: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

7/3: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7/10: The Angry Birds Movie

7/17: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

7/24: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7/31: Despicable Me 2

8/7: The Secret Life of Pets

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 13 theatres and 73 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.