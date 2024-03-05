Suspect Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials 

A Larimer County man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

In May 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a cybercrime tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC shared information about images showing sexual abuse of children; possession of these images was associated with an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County.

After extensive investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Mark De Gregorio (DOB 09/03/56). Investigators conducted a search warrant at his home in January 2024. After processing evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for De Gregorio for the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – video/extreme risk (F4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – images/extreme risk (F4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – images (F5)

He was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on March 4, 2024. De Gregorio was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

“It’s extremely important to stop the distribution of such abusive materials,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “We want to send a clear message: exploiting children is never acceptable, and downloading or sharing this harmful content is illegal. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will use every resource available to investigate and support the prosecution of these cases in order to protect our children.”

Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143. People who want to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

De Gregorio worked as a remote contractor for the LCSO Emergency Services division from 2021-2024, providing temporary offsite support for national incident management teams.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

“Child pornography” is the term previously used to describe sexually exploitative images and videos. To more accurately reflect the abusive nature of the crime, “child sexual abuse materials” (or CSAM) is now the language used to describe this content. (Learn more: RAINN).