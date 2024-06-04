Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Animal Cruelty 

A Denver man has been charged for trying to run over a deputy, then causing a crash that injured vehicle passengers and killed a dog.

Just after midnight on May 18, 2024, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was near Interstate 25 and Highway 56 in Berthoud and saw a vehicle with no license plates. He initiated a traffic stop, but the driver of the gray sedan eluded law enforcement, driving west on Highway 56 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Another deputy was preparing to use tire spikes as the pursuit approached 1st Street and Mountain Avenue in downtown Berthoud. The sedan driver swerved toward the deputy, who had to retreat behind cover to avoid being hit. The driver then swerved again, causing the sedan to roll, landing on and totaling an LCSO K9 vehicle. The sedan continued rolling and came to rest in the road.

Deputies approached the suspect vehicle and safely removed the people inside: the driver, identified as Van Radley (DOB 01/09/86) of Denver, and two adult passengers. All three occupants sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to an area hospital. Deputies also found a deceased dog inside the suspect’s vehicle that had died in the crash. No bystanders or first responders were injured.

Deputies learned that Radley, who initially provided a false name, had an existing misdemeanor traffic warrant and felony parole hold warrant out of Weld County. Radley was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash; once released, he was booked into the Larimer County Jail on his warrants. A booking photo is attached. He was ultimately transferred to the Weld County Jail. Due to the location where the incident began, charges were filed in the 19th Judicial District (Weld County):

First Degree Attempted Murder after Deliberation (F2)

First Degree Attempted Murder – Extreme Indifference (F2)

Second Degree Kidnapping (F4)

Vehicular Eluding with Injury (F4)

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (F4)

Vehicular Assault – Reckless (F5)

False Reporting of Identity to Law Enforcement (F6)

Aggravated Driving with License Revoked (Class 1 Traffic) – 2 counts

Reckless Driving (Class 2 Traffic)

He has been issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond by the Weld County Courts.

“This shocking act of reckless violence threatened the lives of community members and first responders and, sadly, claimed the life of an innocent animal,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We cannot continue to allow dangerous offenders to cause harm without consequence.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.