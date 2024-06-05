Clearview Library District Announces Summer Adventure Program: Adventure Begins at Your Library 

Windsor, CO — The Clearview Library District is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Summer Adventure Program, themed “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

The program is designed to provide engaging experiences throughout the summer months, fostering the joy of reading and lifelong learning for all ages. Registration for the Summer Adventure Program will commence on Monday, June 3, kicking off with a special event sponsored by TBK Bank in Severance, and will continue through Friday, August 2, 2024,

“We are excited to offer programs and Bingo challenges that capture what it means to adventure at your library! We’ll feature a petting zoo for our younger audiences, a water obstacle course for our tweens and teens, a family-friendly series called Passport to Adventure, and a special Lunch and Learn program for adults featuring the National Forest Service,” said Public Services Manager Casey Lansinger-Pierce.

The Summer Adventure Program Kick-off promises an array of activities, including a mobile rock wall, a visit from the Reptile and Amphibian Center of the Rockies, and much more. The Library District’s Summer Adventure Program includes exciting challenges, memorable events, bookish adventures, and fantastic prizes for all ages. Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more and register at clearviewlibrary.org/sap.

For more information about the Clearview Library District and the Summer Adventure Program, please visit www.clearviewlibrary.org or contact the library at [email protected] or 970-686-5603,