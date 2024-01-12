Suspect Taken into Custody for Arson and Criminal Mischief Cases

On January 11, 2024, Fort Collins officers and detectives served a search warrant. They arrested a suspect in the recent string of arson and criminal mischief cases within the TimberVine and Collins Aire Park neighborhoods. A juvenile male was contacted in the area and detained. After further investigation, the juvenile male was transported to the Larimer County Hub and booked on the following charges:

• 1st Degree Arson – Residence – Endanger Life (F3) – two counts

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

• 1st Degree Arson – Residence – No Endanger Life (F4)

• Criminal Mischief – $20,000 – $99,999 (F4)

Over several months, the suspect set fire to 2 vehicles and one shed, the latter of which spread to the home, in addition to several other small fires. The suspect also defaced property and burned several flags from various houses in the community.

“Our investigators have put in countless hours working these cases, and we are thankful that our collaboration with Fort Collins led to an arrest of the suspect in these crimes,” said Lt. Donnie Robbins. “The suspect vandalized and set fire to people’s property, and although thankfully no one was hurt, the lasting impact on the affected residents in these neighborhoods cannot be overlooked. The fact that the suspect is now securely in custody brings relief, and we remain dedicated to serving and protecting our community.”

The use of numerous resources and the collaborative effort between Poudre Fire Authority, Fort Collins Police Services, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office played a crucial role in identifying a potential suspect, and this information helped ensure the suspect’s arrest.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue investigating these cases; additional charges are pending. For additional information, please get in touch with Investigator Steve Gates at (970) 498-5169.

As the suspect in this case is a juvenile and the investigation is ongoing, no additional information will be released at this time.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.