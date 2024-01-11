Inmate Death at the Larimer County Jail 

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at approximately 8:15 pm, a Larimer County Jail deputy was conducting routine inmate status checks and discovered an unresponsive male in his cell. Additional deputies and jail medical staff responded and successfully resuscitated the male. He was then transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 44-year-old male was the only inmate in the cell.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, at a later time.

No further information is available at this time.