Suspects Arrested for Murder Conspiracy 

Two suspects have been arrested after investigators discovered a plot to murder three people.

Joshua Anderson (DOB 08/03/92), of Windsor, is an inmate at the Larimer County Jail awaiting prosecution for a 2022 Fort Collins criminal case. His charges in that case include:

Attempted First-Degree Murder After Deliberation

Attempted Extreme Indifference First-Degree Murder

Extortion

Felony Menacing (2 counts)

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender (3 counts)

Violation of a Protective Order

Violent Crime Enhancement

Child Abuse

Habitual Criminal Enhancement (6 counts)

In early June 2023, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that Anderson was actively coordinating a plan to kill a victim and witnesses in that case. After gathering information and evidence, investigators determined that Anderson communicated with outside associates to put his plan into motion.

On June 8, deputies located suspect Jesse Mewes (DOB 02/27/88) of Fort Collins and arrested him on the following charges:

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder (F2)

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (F5)

Habitual Criminal Enhancement

Mewes was booked into the Larimer County Jail. He was issued a $250,000 cash/surety bond by Larimer County Court Magistrate Jeffrey Schwartz.

On June 9, 2023, additional charges were filed against Anderson:

Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Murder After Deliberation – 3 counts (F2)

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder After Deliberation (F2)

Habitual Criminal Enhancement

Magistrate Schwartz issued a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond in addition to the $516,075 (cash/property/surety) and $1,000 (personal recognizance) bonds associated with Anderson’s previous charges. He also has a no-bond warrant out of Jefferson County.

“Such blatant disregard for human life is extremely disturbing,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO Investigations division. “I’m grateful for everyone who worked to stop a ruthless and violent plan to hurt innocent people. We won’t tolerate that behavior in our jail or the community we serve.”

Anyone with additional information about this case may contact Investigator Joshua Taylor at (970) 498-5541. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.