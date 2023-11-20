Thanksgiving From Farm to Freezer: CSU Supply Chain Experts Talk Turkey

Thilmany: We’ve seen price inflation slow down. But there’s a difference between slowing down price inflation and prices going back to what people thought and hoped would be normal prices again. And so, we’re just going to probably see a larger grocery bill for those meals again this year.

People are adjusting in various ways. We definitely see people thinking about how they maybe aren’t going to have as ample leftovers, maybe they do just get a turkey breast instead of a (whole) turkey. They might get chickens instead of turkey. They might again have smaller gatherings, and that’s because we have smaller households.

But we’re also really seeing a return in away-from-home eating and people embracing going out to restaurants and stuff again, and people having the travel bug. So, what I’m really kind of keeping my eye on is if we actually see more people eating out and traveling, which when you’re traveling, unless it’s to family, eating out at the places you travel to. So that’s the other trend I’m kind of watching this year, just to see if people who’ve had so much pent-up demand for travel and socialization that we see it kind of spur that kind of energy. All statistics are the travel numbers are just going crazy. Sometimes that’s to family, sometimes that’s not to family. And so, it’ll be interesting to also see if we just see restaurants see more of the demand this year.