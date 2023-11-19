Ice Artists in Cripple Creek Begin Growing Icicles to Create a Manmade Winter Wonderland 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

With temperatures dropping, construction has officially begun on a popular icy attraction in Teller County. Ice Castles in Cripple Creek is taking shape one icicle at a time.

Ice artists have started growing, harvesting, and hand-placing icicles to build the winter experience that is expected to draw thousands of people this winter to the small town of Cripple Creek. Each day, ice artists will grow up to 10,000 icicles. Those icicles are then fused together and sprayed with water over and over until the castle reaches a height of around 20 feet.

Aside from its signature frozen fortress, Ice Castles also features ice slides, tunnels, caverns, intricately carved ice sculptures, and other ice elements all brought together to create a magical guest experience.

Organizers hope to open the frozen fairy-tale playground in late December or early January, depending on the weather. Peak season tickets will go on sale on the attraction’s website on Wednesday, November 29, at 9:00 a.m. MT.

About Ice Castles: Ice Castles has been bringing fairy tales to life since its inception in 2011. Founder Brent Christensen developed the patented process used to create Ice Castles while attempting to build a winter playground for his kids in the front yard of their home in Alpine, Utah. The project drew crowds who came out to tour Christensen’s frozen creation. Ice Castles has since turned into an internationally renowned tourist attraction with multiple locations across North America.