The Blue Angels Return to Northern Colorado for The Great Colorado Air Show

In their first Northern Colorado appearance since 2002, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline The Great Colorado Air Show on October 16-17 flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The Great Colorado Air Show, hosted by the Northern Colorado Regional Airport and produced by The Air Show Network will be held at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, 4900 Earhart Road in Loveland.

“We are thrilled to have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in Colorado. They are one of the most exciting jet demonstration teams in the country and with their new F/A-18 Super Hornet it is sure to be a great air show,” said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network.

The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary and as of this year, the team has transitioned to a newer, faster jet the F/A-18 Super Hornet, which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. 2021 marks the first transition in aircraft for the Blue Angels in 35 years.

“The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is excited to host The Great Colorado Air Show and the precision U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, showcasing aviation through a partnership with one of the industry’s most prominent air show management teams,” said FNL Airport Director Jason R. Licon. “Event planning is well underway to ensure that the communities and visitors are provided with a safe, accessible, and overall high-quality air show experience.”

The air show has been designed as a boutique event to ensure the best possible experience for the attendees. This design limits the number of tickets to meet the capacity of the airport venue. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale July 6 and will only be sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available onsite during show days.

For more information regarding tickets and parking please visit The Great Colorado Air Show’s official website at www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.