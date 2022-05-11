Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 11, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 11th update…

Mountain Cowboy Brewing Has opened a Taproom at Centerra in Loveland.

The original Mountain Cowboy opened in Frederick in 2017 by Loveland residents Michelle and Ron Yovich.

The new taproom is in Centerra’s new Kinston Hub development on 625 acres. 2,800 homes are planned in that area.

Jim Gaffigan, a famous and popular comedian will Perform at the Budweiser Events Center on September 16.

He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor which largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life.

Gaffigan is one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians. And he’s currently on his “Fun Tour.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

In our On Edge Series about Mental Health, Summitstone Health Partners says awareness helps Offer an Opportunity to Eliminate Stigma.

That stigma might prevent people from getting mental health help when they need it.

More people are asking for help, which means more people need help.

It’s easy and confidential to talk to someone.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, call SummitStone at (970) 494-4200 Option 4 or text TALK to 38255 anytime, day or night.

