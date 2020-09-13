The Lodge at Greeley Hires Roger Miller as Director of Culinary Services

The Lodge at Greeley has hired UCHealth culinary services veteran Roger Miller as the Director of Culinary Servies for their recently opened independent living, assisted living and memory care community.

Roger worked previously within the University of Colorado Healthcare system for over 20 years as well as the head of food operations at Poudre Valley Hosptial’s (PVH) Harmony campus located in Fort Collins. Additionally, Roger oversaw a staff made up of 55 people producing 2,500 meals a day for PVH’s cafeteria, three coffee shops, a doctor’s lounge and catering services.

Furthermore, he also worked as the head at UC Health’s Harvey campus where he won an annual award for the best hospital food. Miller looks forward to providing restaurant-style dining services for residents at the Lodge at Greeley while expecting to enjoy the social part of the job more than anything.

“I like to say hi to people, see how their day is going, find out their likes and dislikes,” said Roger. “I think the residents love to communicate and be heard as well,” Roger said.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley, call 970-939-5700 or visit www.thelodgeatgreeley.com