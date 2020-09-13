Mulberry Pool Now Open in Fort Collins

The Mulberry Pool is now open for lap and open swim at 424 W Mulberry St in Fort Collins for all to enjoy.

Lap lanes at the Mulberry Pool are available to be reserved online while open swim is currently operating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, the overall building capacity for the pool is 50 people including staff and individuals not actively using the pool.

The pool is located near downtown Fort Collins and is just one of the three indoor aquatic facilities that the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department operates.

The lap and swim procedures in place consist of lap lane reservations with spaces for the following week being posted online every Thursday. Furthermore, only one swimmer is allowed per lane with reservations being one-hour increments.

Hours for lap swim are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 5:30-10 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The procedures for open swim have been adjusted in accordance with public health partners’ guidance to ensure that operations are safe for all swimmers and guests. Also, staff will be able to accurately track guests and building capacity numbers due to the first-come, first-serve basis open swim is now operating on.

Hours for open swim are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. Play structure will be available from 2-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 1-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For more information regarding the Mulberry Pool, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/recreation/mulberry-pool