The Ranch Events Complex Confirms 2024 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo Amidst Wildfire Evacuations

The Ranch Events Complex has confirmed its intention to proceed with the 2024 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo as planned despite recent wildfire-related activities. On July 29, Larimer County Officials designated The Ranch as the mandatory and voluntary evacuation site for large livestock displaced by the Alexander Mountain wildfires. Over 100 animals were safely sheltered at The Ranch, thanks to the swift and efficient efforts of emergency personnel, staff, volunteers, and our dedicated community.

The Ranch served as the primary holding area due to its readiness and resources. As of today, July 30, the animals are being moved to a partner location, Island Grove in Greeley, ensuring The Ranch’s continued support of the 4-H program at the County Fair on The Ranch campus.

“We are working closely with county officials to support the operations at Island Grove,” said Conor McGrath, Director of The Ranch Events Complex. “The sheriff and fire department are committed to maintaining the high security and public safety standards that our Fair and PRCA Rodeo are known for.

The 2024 Larimer County Fair will take place Friday, August 2, through Tuesday, August 6. This includes carnival rides, food trucks, the High Country Beverage Watering Hole, free musical performances, Strongest Kid on Earth Obstacle Course, and the Pederson Toyota PRCA Rodeo. The rodeo takes place inside Blue Arena August 4 – 6, and tickets are available at AXS.com. Doors to the PRCA Rodeo open at 6:00 pm, and the event starts at 7:00 pm on all three nights. Parking and entrance to the fair are both free. Fair and Rodeo information and times are below.

Fair Hours:

Friday, August 2: 4:00pm – 10:00pm (Carnival: 4:00pm – 12:00am)

Saturday, August 3: 10:00am – 10:00pm (Carnival: 12:00pm – 12:00am)

Sunday, August 4: 10:00am – 10:00pm (Carnival: 12:00pm – 12:00am)

Monday, August 5: 4:00pm – 10:00pm (Carnival: 4:00pm – 12:00am)

Tuesday, August 6: 4:00pm – 10:00pm (Carnival: 4:00pm – 12:00am)

Pederson Toyota PRCA Rodeo Information:

Sunday, August 4: Military & First Responder Night presented by Blue Federal Credit Union

Monday, August 5: 4H Youth Night presented by The Ranch | Larimer County’s Events Complex

Tuesday, August 6: Bobblehead Night courtesy of Thompson River Pediatrics and Urgent Care