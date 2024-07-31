Larimer County Declares Formal Disaster Emergency for Alexander Mountain Fire

The Chair of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners declared a disaster emergency on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, due to the current and anticipated impacts of the Alexander Mountain Fire west of Loveland. The official disaster declaration can be found here.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, along with Larimer County and other federal, state, and local resources, responded to reports of a fire on Alexander Mountain at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

“By declaring a disaster, Larimer County can activate our local Emergency Operations Plan to respond proactively to this ongoing event,” said Lori Hodges, Director of the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management. “It also allows us to access local disaster policies as well as state and federal resources as needed during this event.”

The public can access information about the fire in the following ways:

● Visit the United States Forrest Service (USFS) Incident Fire Page: inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/coarf-alexander-mountain-fire

● Follow the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or X (formally Twitter).(#AlexanderMountainFire)

● Visit larimer.gov/alexander-mountain-fire

● Sign up for emergency alerts at nocoalert.org

● SMS updates from nocoalert.org text LCEVAC to 888777