Three Arrested in Child Predator Operation 

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested three men during an operation to fight child prostitution.

In late May, LCSO investigators conducted an undercover operation. Using online forums, men solicited sexual services from investigators posing as underage sex workers. Several hundred people responded to the postings and expressed interest in buying sexual services from children. Three men ultimately arrived at the agreed upon location, where they were met by law enforcement. They were arrested on the following charges:

Steven Dewayne Neisen, 33, of Greeley

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child (F6)

Cybercrime (F5)

Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (F4)

Neisen was issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

Isaac Fernandez, 25, of Virginia

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) – 2 counts

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3) – 2 counts

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child – victim under 15 (F5) – 2 counts

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5) – 2 counts

Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (F4)

Fernandez was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

Starley Stevens, 54, of Wyoming

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child – victim under 15 (F5)

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5)

Stevens was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

All suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail. Booking photos are attached.

“Over the past year, we’ve arrested numerous suspects during undercover child predator operations,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer. “Our investigators work countless hours to catch those trying to prey on the innocent. We’re doing everything in our power to stop this kind of crime in Larimer County.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.