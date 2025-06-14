Three Arrested in Larimer County Child Predator Operation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local investigators target online predators in Northern Colorado sting operation

LARIMER COUNTY, CO — A recent undercover operation by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of three men accused of attempting to purchase sex from children. The arrests come after a multi-agency sting targeting individuals engaging in online child exploitation.

Investigators posed as minors on various websites and forums, attracting over 100 responses. Three suspects traveled to a designated meeting location expecting to engage in sexual activity with a child. Instead, they were met by deputies and taken into custody.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail:

Philip Robert Christensen , 41, of Wellington

, 41, of Wellington Vatsal Gupta , 34, of Windsor

, 34, of Windsor Jose Urritia, 24, of Grand Junction

Each man faces the following charges:

Soliciting a Child Prostitute (Class 3 Felony)

Internet Luring of a Child (Class 4 Felony)

Cybercrime – Soliciting to Arrange a Minor Prostitute (Class 5 Felony)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 5 Felony)

All were issued a $30,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

Sheriff John Feyen emphasized the importance of continued vigilance in protecting local youth.

“Trying to buy sex from a prostituted child is inexcusable,” Feyen stated. “These operations shine a light on the depravity that exists – even in safe communities like ours. Our investigators will continue working to stop predators from harming our children.”

The Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and the District Attorney’s Office for their support during the operation.

The investigation remains ongoing. As with all criminal cases, these individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more information about Larimer County Sheriff’s Office initiatives, visit larimer.gov/sheriff.

Jose Urritia

Vatsal Gupta

Philip Christensen