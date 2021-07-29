Timnath Town Council Updates

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, July 13 meeting:

Council approved an ordinance repealing and re-enacting Chapter 10, Article 10 of the Timnath Municipal code relating to the door-to-door solicitation. The new code language allows door-to-door solicitation without a permit but prohibits such activity at residences and businesses where a “No Solicitation” or “No Trespassing” sign is posted. The Town of Timnath may prosecute solicitors that violate such signage.

Council approved a resolution accepting the audit report on the Town’s 2020 financial statements as prepared by Fiscal Focus Partners, LLC. In the auditor’s letter to the Town Council summarizing the report and its conclusions, Fiscal Focus found that the financial statements fairly presented the Town’s financial position and suggested no adjustments.

Following a public hearing, the Town Council approved a resolution approving the Harmony Subdivision Second Filing, First Amended Plat. The amendment will allow for 28 single-family detached lots ranging from 14,700 to 23,100 square feet. This portion of the subdivision will comprise 58% open space and will extend existing trails connecting to the rest of the Harmony Subdivision.