Together for Timnath to Present Priorities and Recommendations to Timnath Town Council, Tuesday, August 27

Together for Timnath, an influential civic organization advancing Timnath’s downtown district as the heart of the rapidly transforming community, will present a comprehensive set of recommendations and priorities to Timnath’s town council at 6:00 PM on August 27, 2024, at Timnath Town Center (4750 Signal Tree Drive).
Together for Timnath’s mission is to advance Timnath’s downtown district as the heart of greater Timnath. They do this by promoting community-oriented economic, cultural, and social development, advocating as a unified and influential voice for downtown, and fostering an active, informed, and connected community throughout Timnath.
The priorities and recommendations (attached) follow two years of convening and listening to Timnath residents, gathering public input, and consulting experts in community and economic development, property developers, small-business owners, and civic engagement. They are organized into eight categories, each one critical to the future of Timnath:
- Main Street Colorado Program
- Economic Development
- Community Events
- Property Acquisition and Land Use Decisions
- Traffic Flow and Safety
- Old Town Landscaping
- Civic Engagement
- Regional Engagement
“We envision downtown Timnath as a vibrant and distinctive hub of economic, cultural and social opportunity and welcome Mayor Axmacher’s invitation to present our priorities and recommendations to the town council,” said Wade Fickler, founding president of Together for Timnath. “We see and appreciate an emerging desire among council members and staff to work in partnership with community members to achieve the objectives outlined in Timnath’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan.”
Together For Timnath operates as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization under the fiscal sponsorship of the Colorado Nonprofit Development Center.
