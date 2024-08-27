Terrarium Building and Care

Fort Collins Nursery

Terrariums present fun and unique ways to garden indoors. You can create a whole new world inside of a mason jar that would otherwise be collecting dust on the shelves. Terrariums perform as partially self-sustaining greenhouses and are easy to care for, and who doesn’t love all things miniature? Exercise some creativity by building your very own tiny ecosystem.

Container

Start by choosing any clear or glass container. You can be creative when picking a vessel by upcycling a jam or pickle jar or visiting thrift stores for a funky vase or fish bowl. These containers can be open or have lids as long as the opening is large enough to fit plants and tools into.

Plants and Planting

Choosing the right plants is vital to the success of your project. Be sure to select plants with similar care requirements. For example, cacti can’t live in the same environment as ferns. Closed form containers create and hold humidity and are ideal for tropical and boggy plants. An open container can house succulents and other plants that require drier environments.

When planting the terrarium, create drainage by layering charcoal on the bottom before the soil medium. Choose or make a soil mixture with drainage in mind. Look for mix-ins like perlite and/ or pumice.

The best part is decorating the terrarium to make it your own universe. Choose an interesting composition with the landscape, with taller plants in the back and ground cover plants in the front. Perhaps a path of decorative rocks runs through the plants. You can add extra whimsy by including crystals or some toy dinosaurs tucked under the leaves. There are no limits to creating a terrarium unique to you.

Care

Set the finished terrarium in a spot with bright indirect light, typically close to a south or west facing window. A small grow light could also be used if placed in a lower light area. Be sure to not place a terrarium in direct sunlight, as that can really heat up the enclosure and damage plants.

Depending on the container and the plants used, the watering needs can differ. If it is a closed terrarium, the water can cycle through with condensation, and waterings can be once a year or never at all! If an open container is used, check for water about every ten to fourteen days or when the soil is mostly dry. Overwatering is a common mistake when caring for terrariums, so pay attention to moisture levels. Sometimes, a lid may need to be removed to let the container air out if it’s staying too wet. Having a clear container makes checking for soil moisture a breeze. If it’s light in color it’s dry, but if it is dark or there is some water pooling at the bottom, it’s wet!

Groom and prune plants as needed to maintain size and appearance, and remember to place your terrarium where you can admire and enjoy your new creation.