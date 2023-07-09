Town of Windsor Closes Eastman Park Dr and CO257 for Improvements

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor continues the traffic improvement project at the intersection of Eastman Park Dr. and CO 257. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) continues roadway improvements along CO 257.

The 30-day closure of CO 257 from Eastman Park Dr. to the roundabout north of Walnut St. started July 5.

During this time, crews will work six days a week, and commuters must detour. Business access will remain available.

Due to the record-breaking rain during the May, Eastman Park Dr., and Hwy 257 intersection construction and June months, both projects have experienced significant delays.

The 30-day closure is intended to catch up on lost time due to weather delays without having to work under live traffic conditions. Not only does this speed up the process, but it is also safer for workers.

During this time, intersection improvements will continue at Eastman Park Dr. and CO 257, and part of the highway will be resurfaced north of the intersection. One important goal of this closure is to accelerate the construction schedule and mitigate traffic impacts anticipated with the start of the new school year in August.

Local traffic traveling north or south on CO 257 will have to detour using Crossroads Blvd. and 7th St. to retain business accessibility. Trucks and commercial vehicles must detour using Eastman Park Dr. and County Rd. 23.

Garden Dr. will remain open during the closure period, except for a few days in mid-July to allow CDOT to rebuild the Garden Dr. and CO 257 intersection. More information for the Garden Dr. closure will be shared once specific dates are known. For both directions, the Poudre Express is picking up passengers at the temporary shelter west of the Eastman Park Dr./Cornerstone Dr. roundabout.

Both projects have collaborated with the town, CDOT, the Great Western Railway, Greeley-Evans Transit, utilities, and contractors to identify the next steps as plans change.

Stay Connected

The Town of Windsor is responsible for work on the Eastman Park Dr./CO 257 intersection. Visit the project page at windsorprojectconnect.com to access the latest project updates.

To sign up for traffic closure notifications regarding the Town of Windsor portion of the project, text Roads to 970-251-7151.

During the town’s intersection work, CDOT will work on a CO 257 project, resurfacing areas south of Walnut St. and completing bridge repairs north of Crossroads Blvd. For updates specific to CDOT’s project, visit their website at cdot.gov. Text 257 to 866-762-3640 to receive CDOT’s traffic alerts.

The Town of Windsor is committed to providing the most accurate information as it becomes available.