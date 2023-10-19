Town of Windsor to Host Annual Halloween Carnival October 28

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Town of Windsor Museums will host its annual Halloween Carnival Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Windsor History Museum, 100 N. 5th St. The event is family-friendly and free to attend.

“We’re excited to offer this fun opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate Halloween,” said Culture Supervisor Laura Browarny. “We are lucky to have lots of local businesses and organizations that are eager to engage with the community and help make the Halloween Carnival possible.”

The Halloween Carnival will offer trick-or-treat stations, live music from Back to the Mountain, inflatable obstacles, face painting, food trucks, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their candy buckets and dress in their best Halloween costumes. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The Halloween Carnival is sponsored in part by Cold Stone Creamery and Safe Haven Family Therapy. If your business or organization is interested in sponsoring one of Windsor’s largest community events, visit recreationliveshere.com/HalloweenCarnival.