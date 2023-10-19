Weld County Board of Commissioners Recognizes Impact of Education and Prevention for National Health Education Week

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Weld County Board of Commissioners has officially declared the week of Oct. 15-21 as National Health Education Week. This proclamation recognizes the significant contributions made by the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment’s (WCDPHE) Health Education, Communication, and Planning (HECP) division in promoting health literacy, disease prevention, and community well-being.

The HECP division has played an instrumental role in maintaining national public health accreditation for the health department, conducting critical data analysis, and implementing evidence-based initiatives to improve health outcomes. Initiatives such as the Diabetes Prevention Program, Weld Waits, Drive Smart Weld County, Tobacco Education and Prevention, and Substance Use Disorder Education and Prevention programs highlight the divisions commitment to fostering positive youth behaviors and building resilient communities.

“Health education is often an underrecognized component of the health department,” said WCDPHE Director Jason Chessher in his address to the commissioners. “Unlike other health actions that are easy to count, like the number of inspections or immunizations, it can be hard to measure the immediate impact of prevention. The work this division does has a significant long-term benefit to the overall population’s health.”

In addition to disease prevention, the division provides informational support and advocates for wellness through various community-based programs including Communities that Care, Childhood Obesity Prevention, and Breastfeeding Support programs. The Healthy Eating-Active Living and Cooking Matters programs are just a few other examples of the division’s dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles.

The board of commissioners encourages all Weld County residents to explore the valuable resources and programs offered by the HCEP division. These resources are designed to empower individuals and communities, enabling them to make well-informed decisions regarding their health and well-being.

To learn more about the division’s initiatives and resources, please visit www.weld.gov/go/HealthEd.