Upcoming Larimer County Free Legal Clinic

There will be a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions and explain the process and procedure for all areas of Colorado civil law, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders.

Sign-up for the clinic is in-person at the library, starting at 12:45 PM on the event day. First come, first served at the Old Town Library at 201 Petersen Street in Fort Collins.

Friday, May 5, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

All are FREE; Space is limited.