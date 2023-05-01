Shooting Suspect Arrested 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On April 16, 2023, at approximately 8 pm, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in the 4000-block of West Eisenhower for a report of a male that had been shot. The male told investigators he had been shot twice by the suspect Michael Barrett, DOB/012787.

The victim said that he and Barrett had been involved in a physical fight earlier in the evening but separated. Later that evening, Barrett confronted the victim, shot him, and left the area. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and helped the victim, who was then transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

After investigation, an arrest warrant was written for Barrett for the following:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder (F2)

1st Degree Assault (F3)

He was later arrested by a partner agency and transported to the Larimer County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $350,000 cash/surety bond.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.