Upcoming Larimer County Free Legal Clinic at the Old Town Library in Fort Collins

Friday, January 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions and explain the process and procedure for all areas of Colorado civil law, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders.
Sign-up for the clinic is in person at the Old Town Library, starting at 12:45 PM on the day of the clinic.
First-come, first-served, at the Old Town Library at 201 Petersen Street in Fort Collins, CO 80524
All are FREE; Space is limited.
