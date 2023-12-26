An Evening with Local Himalayan Adventure Specialist 

Kumar Karakheti, a Fort Collins resident and native of Nepal, will present Nepal and Himalayan Adventures at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The presentation is part of the Museum’s Global Adventures gatherings.

“I come from a small village in Nepal, and I have lived in Fort Collins since 2007,” said Karakheti, Owner and Lead Trekking Guide for Journeys, LLC. “My company specializes in custom expeditions in the Himalayas, where I have trekked 65 times to Everest Base Camp.”

Karakheti will also review his country’s history, culture, and people. The Museum’s gift shop will have items for purchase from Nepal, including blankets made from the wool of yaks, woolen hats and gloves, scarves, and singing bowls.

Joining the gathering will be Kiran Khadka, a Fort Collins resident who hopes to summit Mount Everest next summer. Khadka is also a native of Nepal.

The Museum’s Global Adventures gatherings are designed for those who love to travel, want to recount their travel experiences, delight in sharing stories of travel, and/or dream of traveling one day. The hosts are Daniel and Alice Owen, who have lived and worked abroad for 32 years and have visited 86 countries to date.

Reservations are $10/person, and registration is requested at globalvillagemuseum.org. Wine and refreshments will be served, and there will be time for socializing and meeting other travelers. All are welcome – you do not need to be a Museum member to attend.

The Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information and closure dates during the change of exhibits, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970- 221-4600.

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Global Village Museum’s mission is to foster and celebrate international connections between Northern Colorado and the world through exhibits of folk art, fine arts, and artifacts from around the globe and to provide international resources and educational opportunities.