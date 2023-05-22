Veterans’ Access to No-Cost Non-Narcotic Care Expands in Northern Colorado

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By: Brooke Kjar- Marketing & Community Outreach Coordinator for Healing Warriors Program

Healing Warriors Program, a non-profit organization based in Fort Collins, Colorado, is making a significant impact on the lives of veterans, service members, and their families through its unique non-narcotic therapy. With a mission to improve the wellness of veterans and their families, the organization offers a range of therapies to alleviate pain, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and sleep issues, among others. With the goal of creating a world free of veteran suicide, Healing Warriors Program is committed to supporting the physical, emotional, and mental health of veterans and their loved ones at no cost to them.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of when Healing Warriors Program opened its doors in July of 2013. Since then, over 30,000 treatments have been provided to veterans and their families. These treatments are provided by contracted clinicians at their main clinic office located in Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as at three different pop-up locations in Longmont, Denver, and Colorado Springs.

What Treatments Are Offered?

The treatments done through Healing Warriors Program are centered around 3-main non-narcotic modalities: Acupuncture, CranioSacral Therapy, and Healing Touch. Acupuncture works by using .2 mm thin needles (for more perspective, 15 of these needles will fit inside the shaft of a normal vaccine needle) to stimulate specific points of the body to rebalance it, easing pain that an individual may have. Healing Warriors Program is an approved VA provider and does accept VA referrals for acupuncture but a referral is not required. CranioSacral Therapy is a gentle, hands-on method of releasing restrictions in the cranio-sacral system to improve the function of the central nervous system. Healing Touch uses light touch on the body to help rebalance the body and alleviate pain. Alongside the in-person treatments, Healing Warriors Program also offers Telehealth options for Acupuncture, Healing Touch, and resource connection catered to the client’s specific needs.

How is the Organization Expanding Access to Care?

Recently, Healing Warriors Program has been awarded the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant by the VA. This new funding and partnership with the VA will allow them to provide more services, enhanced intake screenings, better staffing, and improved client care navigation to serve Veterans.

“Over the past few months since implementing this program, we have expanded the tools available to make an even larger difference in the lives of Veterans in our community,” said Chase Zajc, Healing Warriors Program’s new Executive Director. “I’m proud of our team’s vision for improving our community and excited to see the outcomes of this program as we continue to serve those at risk.”

With the help of the SSG Fox Grant Award, Healing Warriors Program is expanding its program to provide even broader suicide prevention services to Veterans and their families in the Northern Colorado Area.

If you are a Veteran located in Northern Colorado or Southern Wyoming and are interested in receiving care, contact Healing Warriors Program today. Call 970-776-VETS (8387), visit HealingWarriorsProgram.org, or stop by their clinic at 1044 West Drake Road, Suite 202, Fort Collins, CO 80526.