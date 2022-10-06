Volunteers Needed for October 20 Weld Project Connect

Weld Project Connect is on October 20. Up to 400 volunteer resource navigators are needed.

Sponsored by United Way donors, the City of Greeley, JBS, The Weld Trust, and Weld County Government, and led by United Way of Weld County, Weld Project Connect is a one-day catalyst providing free on-site services to those in need due to housing instability, job loss, health problems, and other challenges. It will be held on Thursday, October 20, from noon to 6:30 pm at the Island Grove Events Center in Greeley.

Every guest seeking assistance at Weld Project Connect is matched to a navigator, who accompanies them throughout the events center to access the resources that they need. Over a 2-3 hour period, navigators sometimes accompany only 2-3 guests and gain a new understanding of the challenges that people face.

“The volunteer navigators are one of the three most important aspects of the event, in addition to our sponsors and the 70+ service providers,” noted Margie Martinez, Weld Project Connect coordinator with United Way. “The navigators help our guests access health screenings, medical services, immunizations, veterans assistance, food stamp enrollment, early child development insight, library card issuance, pet licensing, credit reports, mental health counseling, and much more. Plus this year we will have vehicle inspections and the DMV2GO service available. I hope that you can volunteer as a navigator and join us.”

Chaired this year by City of Greeley council member Tommy Butler, this is the twelfth annual Weld Project Connect. Register to volunteer at www.UnitedWay-Weld.org/WPC. Contact Margie Martinez at Margie@UnitedWay-Weld.org or 970-353-4300 to find out more or to become an event sponsor for this year or next.