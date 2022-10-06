Weld County: October Dates of Note and Emergency Preparedness Tip

Here are a few items and dates of note from Weld County for the month of October.

ONGOING Twelve Months of Emergency Preparedness – The Public Information Office, along with the Office of Emergency Management, is continuing its 12 Months of Emergency Preparedness campaign. Now is the perfect time to prepare your car, and yourself for winter driving. Our emergency prep tip for October provides information on what to remember when driving on snow-packed roads as well as what supplies to have in your car to keep you safe if you get stranded. Find the tip on the 12 Months of Preparedness Tips webpage at www.weldgov.com/go/pio.

2023 Budget work sessions. The board will begin reviewing the budget requests for 2023 during two work sessions to be held on October 17 (from 1-4 pm) and 18 (from 1:30 to 4:30 pm). The final budget will be formally approved by the board during their 9 am meeting on December 12.

Reminder Remember, you can watch the Weld County Board of Commissioner meetings every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Commissioner Agendas and Minutes page. You can also watch their monthly episodes of Weld County Conversations on the Weld County Conversations page or on the county’s YouTube channel.