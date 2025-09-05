Volunteers Prepare for Rist Canyon Fire Department’s 50th Anniversary Festival

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community comes together to set up tents, clean fire trucks, and organize for the milestone event

RIST CANYON, Colo. – With just one day to go before the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) celebrates its 50th anniversary, the community has already been hard at work preparing for the milestone festival. Volunteers rolled up their sleeves this past weekend to make sure the celebration would be a success.

Setup began on Wednesday, with crews unloading and organizing thousands of books for the much-anticipated book sale—a hallmark tradition of the annual Mountain Festival. Under a large white tent, tables were lined with boxes as neighbors carried load after load, ensuring everything would be ready for festivalgoers.

Volunteers moved the more than 22,000 books into the festival tent in preparation for the RCVFD festival on Saturday (Photo courtesy Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department)

At the fire station, another team got to work cleaning and detailing engines and equipment. Firefighters and volunteers washed down the department’s fleet, from brush trucks to engines, readying them for display at the event. The preparation wasn’t just about appearances—it’s also a way to honor five decades of service and community resilience in Rist Canyon.

RCVFD volunteers ready their trucks for the 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department)

This year’s anniversary marks a pivotal milestone for the department, which was formed in 1975 out of necessity when local residents came together to protect their mountain community from the growing threat of wildfires. That legacy of cooperation and volunteerism remains strong today.

The anniversary celebration will highlight not only the department’s history, but also its future—showcasing the importance of community support in sustaining rural emergency services.

For details about the anniversary and festival, read our first story: Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Celebrates 50th Anniversary.