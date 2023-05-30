Wellington Native Serves Aboard Forward-deployed Navy Warship in Japan

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Xiaoming Zheng, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SASEBO, Japan – Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Bendzsa, a native of Wellington, Colorado, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

Bendzsa attended Poudre High School and graduated in 2020.

Bendzsa joined the Navy three years ago to continue a family tradition of military service.

“My father was in the Marine Corps,” said Bendzsa. “He recommended that I join the Navy and travel the world.”

Today, Bendzsa serves as an electronics technician aboard USS Chief.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Wellington.

“One of the lessons I learned is to always work hard and have grit,” said Bendzsa. “Making realistic goals is also very important.”

Mine countermeasure ships are capable of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines. Along with their unique construction, these ships use state-of-the-art technology to clear vital waterways.

These ships use sonar and video systems, cable cutters and a mine detonating device that can be released and detonated by remote control. They are also capable of conventional minesweeping measures.

Jobs aboard USS Chief are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

As a member of the Navy, Bendzsa is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to our national defense because we provide free global trade,” said Bendzsa. “We also help out countries in need and build relationships.”

Bendzsa serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend – across all domains – any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

Bendzsa and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is getting through all my schools and qualifications,” said Bendzsa.

As Bendzsa and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means ensuring a safe and just world for generations to come,” said Bendzsa.

Bendzsa is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents and my family,” added Bendzsa. “I also want to thank my fiancée for always having my back.”