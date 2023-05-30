Larimer County and HistoriCorps partner to preserve a Historic Horse Barn at Red Mountain  Open Space – Volunteers Needed 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has welcomed back HistoriCorps, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteers in rehabilitating historic structures on publicly accessible lands, to Red Mountain Open Space from September 17 through October 13.

In 2004, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources purchased Red Mountain Open Space to protect natural, visual, and cultural resources and provide public recreation access.

In partnership with HistoriCorps, Larimer County is seeking local and visiting volunteers to join HistoriCorps’ preservation experts to protect and preserve a historic horse barn built around 1915 at Red Mountain Open Space. Restoration activities will include repairing and replacing deteriorated wood siding and trims, priming and repainting the building and replacing several metal roof panels. This critical restoration work will preserve and maintain the structure as an important physical remnant of the area’s pioneer agricultural and ranching heritage.

Volunteers are still needed to ensure this project is successful! All volunteer work sessions, including delicious meals and a tent or truck camping sites, are scheduled for Monday through Friday. Volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt and be entered in a drawing for a free

Larimer County annual entrance pass to county park and open space properties. This is a once-in-a-lifetime volunteer opportunity to help restore and preserve a historic horse barn, make new friends, and camp under the stars at Red Mountain Open Space!

There are still volunteer spots available, don’t delay, and register today! https://historicorps.org/red-mountain-open-space-historic-horse-barn-co-2023/

Session 1: September 17-22

Session 2: September 24-29

Session 3: October 1-6

Session 4: October 8-13

**Volunteers must adhere to the rules and regulations at Red Mountain Open Space. No dogs are allowed. At the designated campsite, no campfires are allowed. However, cooking stoves are permitted. Hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and other activities are only permitted on designated trails and by parking at the designated public trailhead from dawn to dusk.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources conserves and manages magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas and fosters responsible land stewardship through healthy vegetation management practices. To learn more, visit

www.larimer.gov/naturalresources

About HistoriCorps: HistoriCorps, founded in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides volunteers of all skill levels with hands-on experience preserving historic structures for public benefit across America. Volunteers work with HistoriCorps’ seasoned professionals to learn preservation skills and put those skills to work, saving historic places. HistoriCorps works to ensure America’s cultural and historical resources will be enjoyed by generations to come. www.historicorps.org