Windsor Fall Clean-Up Days Scheduled for October 13 & 14

Windsor Water Utility customers are invited to attend the 2023 Fall Clean-Up Days on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. held at Windsor’s Public Services campus located at 922 N. 15th St. An entry voucher can be found on the back page of the fall Windsor Matters magazine mailed to all Windsor residents. If the voucher is misplaced, residents can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license or a copy of a previous utility bill to Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., the Public Services campus, or the Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St., during regular business hours, or day-of at the event for a replacement.

Residents can drive up and drop off their materials at the event at corresponding stations. Residents will be responsible for unloading their items.

The following items can be brought to the event for disposal:

General household trash

Organic materials such as yard and garden waste, branches, tree limbs up to four inches in diameter and grass clippings

Scrap metal

Vehicle tires without rims (no tractor or commercial truck tires)

Stoves, ovens, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, grills and bicycles

The following items cannot be accepted at the event:

General household mixed recycling (paper, cardboard, etc.)

Hazardous waste

Electronics

Propane tanks and gas cylinders

Refrigerators or other appliances containing freon

Construction debris (dirt, cement, pavers)

Wooden pallets

Vehicles

Lightbulbs

Non-recyclable glass (cut glass, mirrors, porcelain, ceramics, window glass)

Animal carcasses

Mattresses or large furniture

Windsor Water Utility customers are also eligible for a one-time annual reimbursement of up to $10 for responsible yard waste recycling in addition to the clean-up event. This offer is valid at any time during the year. For additional details about the town’s yard waste recycling program, visit windsorgov.com/YardWasteRebate.

For more information about the Town of Windsor Utilities, visit windsorgov.com/Utilities.