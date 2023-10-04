Draft East Mulberry Plan Released

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Fort Collins has released an Updated Draft of the East Mulberry Plan. The plan includes information on proposed ideas and policies affecting the corridor, including sections in the City and Larimer County.

This version of the plan reflects considerable public comment and feedback received through collaborative public engagement activities conducted since 2021. The updated plan layout and design aim to ensure it is reader-friendly and easily organized.

City staff will present the draft plan at a Council Work Session on Oct. 10, 2023, with the First Reading at the City Council Meeting slated for Nov. 21, 2023.

Public members are invited to comment on the draft East Mulberry Plan before the City finalizes the document.

The East Mulberry corridor is north and south of East Mulberry Street between Lemay Avenue and Interstate 25, including areas off Summit View Drive. Some parts of this area are already within the City of Fort Collins, while others are in a Larimer County enclave.

To read the plan and learn more about the project, visit www.fcgov.com/eastmulberry.