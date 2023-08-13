Windsor Officials Receive Colorado Municipal League Leadership Training Awards

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

During the Colorado Municipal League’s (CML) recent 101st Annual Conference, CML recognized municipal elected officials statewide who reached milestone levels in its MUNIversity program – a leadership program for Colorado’s elected officials.

CML’s Executive Board started this program in January 1991 to recognize the efforts of officials who go the extra mile to increase their knowledge of municipal government and their capacity to lead.

To reach the Graduate level of the program, officials must complete 100 credit hours. Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer was one of eleven officials to reach this level.

To reach the Leadership level of the program, officials must complete 60 credit hours. Windsor District 3 Board Member Ken Bennett was one of 21 officials to reach this level.

Additionally, 49 elected officials from across the state achieved the Fundamental level of the program for completing 30 credit hours. Visit cml.org to view a list of all MUNIversity award recipients at the 101st CML Annual Conference.

