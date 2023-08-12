Loveland Orchestra Returns to Night on the Town

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Symphony on the Plaza event will showcase many fan favorites

The Symphony on the Plaza event will return to The Foundry Plaza on Friday, August 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. during the August Night on the Town. This free concert will include audience favorites from various genres of music. Selections include favorite melodies from Jurassic Park, Phantom of the Opera, Rossini: Barber of Seville Overture, Star Wars, Stars and Stripes Forever, Copland: Hoedown from Rodeo, Sound of Music, and Superman March.

Night on the Town will feature its usual local musical artists, street chalk artists, the flea market at the pocket park, and stores with extended afternoon hours.

“We are excited for the Loveland Orchestra to return to Night on the Town this summer. This is a wonderful opportunity for the Loveland community to experience the talent that these musicians have to offer.” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “We hope people take this opportunity to come out and support the Loveland Orchestra as well as local businesses downtown.”

The Loveland Orchestra consists of over 60 amateur and professional musicians from Loveland and the surrounding area. To audition for the orchestra, visit www.LovelandOrchestra.org.

For event information, information about the orchestra, or ways to support the orchestra, visit www.LovelandOrchestra.org.

For more information on the Loveland Downtown District and downtown events, visit www.downtownloveland.org.