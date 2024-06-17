Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture to Host World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ on June 20

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture will be serving as an official host for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL) on Thursday, June 20, at Chimney Park Pool, 421 Chimney Park Dr., from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendees of all ages are welcome to participate. Participants ages six and under must be within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian. Registration is not required, and admission is free.

Tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the 14th year in a row to spread the word Swimming Lessons Save Lives™. A global event, WLSL will be taking place over the course of 24 hours at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks on six continents.

Recent studies show that TEAM WLSL™ continues to make a difference. According to the American Red Cross, data from 2020 shows an increase in children’s water competency and in the overall number of people taking swimming lessons. But there’s more work to be done. Research released by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 shows drowning has become the leading cause of unintended death for U.S. children ages 1 to 4 – ahead of car accidents, birth abnormalities, and cancer. Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world. This issue is truly a matter of life and death for all kids and families, regardless of race, economics, or geography.

Chimney Park Pool will be open for normal paid admission from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about this program visit, WLSL.org. For more information on Windsor, Parks, Recreation & Culture visit, recreationliveshere.com