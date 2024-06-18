45th Annual Greeley Arts Picnic Returns to Lincoln Park

Greeley’s 45th annual Arts Picnic returns to Lincoln Park, 802 10th Avenue, for a weekend filled with artisans, food and entertainment. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Admission to the event is free. Parking details and an event map are available at artspicnic.com.

More than 175 Arts and Crafts Vendors

Vendors from across the country will sell high-quality, one-of-a-kind handmade arts and crafts. There will be items for every taste, from pottery and paintings to soaps and sculptures.

Entertainment for the Whole Family

Shoppers can fuel up with a wide selection of food, including BBQ, pizza, tacos, sweet treats and more. Attendees 21 and older can listen to free center-stage music from the Greeley Chamber Orchestra while enjoying a cold beverage in the shade in the Beer Garden.

A dozen acts will perform on two stages, including a dance group, country music, big band, blues and rock. The complete entertainment schedule will be posted to artspicnic.com once finalized.

Friday Fest Kick-Off Concert

Kick off the Greeley Arts Picnic with Jakarta Band at Friday Fest on the 9th Street Plaza from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26. Hosted by the Downtown Development Authority, the free event includes strolling performers, a go-cup area and music.

2024 Arts Picnic event sponsors include North Colorado Health Alliance, Phelps-Tointon Inc., City Center Apartments, Rev Chiropractic, Allo Fiber and UCHealth.