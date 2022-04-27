Community Justice Alternatives Celebrates New Name and Facility Expansion

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and other community officials Wednesday filled a room to celebrate the renaming of Larimer County Criminal Justice Services to Community Justice Alternatives and to preview the expansion of Larimer County Alternative Sentencing building, that will create an all-women, 170-bed facility for both Community Corrections and Alternative Sentencing programs. The name change clarifies the numerous community services provided to the clients of Larimer County Community Corrections and Alternative Sentencing.

“A lot of healing goes on in these buildings,” said Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens. “We’re working to get people back into our communities to give them hope, to help them with addictions and behavioral health issues, and to really get them on their way.”

The new facility expansion will provide services for an all-female facility, adding just over 50,000 square feet bringing the total to over 100,000 square feet to increase the capacity of alternative sentencing programs that provide rehabilitation and treatment.

When the new facility is complete it will save over 729,000 jail bed days each year. “I think this is really exciting that we can provide options for folks, and everyone is a part of this effort,” said Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas.

Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally thanked those present in the room for their work in increasing the capacity to provide these valuable services, including retiring Larimer County Manager Linda Hoffmann. “Immediately Linda understood how large of a role the county plays in public safety. She always prioritized investment in Alternative Sentencing and Community Corrections as an alternative to incarceration and also because it is the right thing to do for our community.” larimer.org/cja