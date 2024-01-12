Windsor Police Officer Involved in Traffic Accident

An officer with the Windsor Police Department was involved in a traffic collision while responding to a call Sunday night.

On Jan. 7, 2024, at 4:32 pm, a Windsor Police Officer responded to an emergency call at 7645 Westgate Dr. in Windsor when the accident occurred at the intersection of CO 392 and LCR 5.

The police car and another vehicle collided in the intersection, resulting in minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating the traffic accident.