Colorado’s Todd Olander, 5th Generation Farmer and Founder of Root Shoot Malting, Joins the Imbibe 75

Imbibe Magazine brings this sustainability-minded malster’s Colorado whiskey to a national audience

Todd Olander, farmer and founder of Colorado’s Olander Farms and Root Shoot Malting , is honored this month as a member of the 2024 class of the Imbibe 75 . Curated by the leading national publication celebrating liquid culture, Imbibe Magazine’s annual best-of list showcases the “people and places that will shape the way we drink in 2024 and beyond.”

Olander leads the 5th generation, 112-acre family farm in Loveland and the Root Shoot craft malthouse that supplies the Rocky Mountain region with craft malt and grains. Located on Olander Farms and approximately 1500 leased acres, Root Shoot is working to ensure that farmland remains available to grow grains for the beers and spirits of tomorrow through its conservation easement with Colorado Open Lands.

While Root Shoot has been innovating the supply chain for craft brewers and distillers with a unique focus on sustainable agriculture since its launch in 2016, Olander launched a new venture in 2023 that has been gaining national attention: Root Shoot Spirits

Root Shoot released its first-ever spirit, made with 100% Colorado-grown and sown ingredients, in August 2023. As an extremely limited release, Root Shoot American Single Malt Whiskey (50% ABV) was five years in the making. From field to bottle, the bottled-in-bond American Single Malt Whiskey travels only about 30 miles, representing a uniquely hyper-local and sustainable supply chain journey.

“It’s really an honor to be considered by Imbibe this year,” said Olander. “We’re super proud of Root Shoot Whiskey. It’s Colorado in a bottle, and it is awesome to bring that story and our state, which has such a robust beverage industry, to the national stage.”

