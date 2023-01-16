Windsor Seeks Volunteers for New HOST Program

The Town of Windsor seeks volunteers to join the new HOST team. HOST stands for history, open spaces & trails, and volunteers on the HOST team will be trained as dedicated stewards of Windsor’s natural history and outdoor spaces.

This team consists of several available positions, including Windsor Naturalist, Trail Docent, or Trail Ambassador. Volunteer service will take place across Windsor’s open spaces and trails. Candidates should be passionate about the outdoors and have a strong commitment to community service.

“We are looking for folks who are passionate about the outdoors and willing to commit to giving back,” said Volunteer Coordinator Madeline Cheek. “Training is free to volunteers and is a great opportunity to build public speaking, group facilitation, and leadership skills. These positions require a one-year commitment, and volunteers must be able to attend the required training. Volunteers must be 18 years or older to participate.”

For more information on HOST team volunteer position descriptions, details, and training dates, or to learn more about the Windsor volunteer experience visit, windsorgov.com/397/Volunteer-Program.

Apply to join the HOST team by visiting https://bit.ly/HOSTvolunteer.