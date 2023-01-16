New Chair, Chair Pro Tem, Board of Larimer County Commissioners

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners today voted to appoint a new chair of the board and chair
pro tem for 2023 at their regular Administrative Matters meeting.
The Board of Larimer County Commissioners reorganizes and appoints a new chair and chair pro tem
each year in January.
The board voted to appoint District 3 Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally to serve as chair of the
board for 2023, and District 1 Commissioner John Kefalas to serve as chair pro tem for 2023.
Shadduck-McNally, who served as chair pro tem in 2022, succeeds District 2 Commissioner Kristin
Stephens who served as chair of the board in 2022.
