Windsor Severance Food Pantry Moving to New Location

The Windsor Severance Food Pantry is relocating to 631 Birch Street, Suite A (South Doors), between Coren Printing and Words of Windsor. The existing location at 1020 Walnut St. will close at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 22nd, and will reopen in its new location on Tuesday, March 5th, at 9:00 am. The hours of operation will be Tuesday and Thursday each week from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The entrance is via the double doors on the South side of the building.

Founded in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Windsor Severance Food Pantry currently supports an average of over 80 households a month with food and fresh meat from our pantry and over 100 each month as host of the Mobile Food Pantry.

The relocation of the Windsor Severance Food Pantry has been necessitated by a 40% increase in food needs over the past two years. The volume of storage and processing spaces needed to fulfill this increase has outgrown what our previous location at Faith Church had available. This expansion will allow them to increase accessibility, improve the ability to store and distribute fresh and frozen foods, and open up more opportunities to serve the community.

The pantry is incredibly grateful to its donors, volunteers, and supporters who helped make this expansion possible. The space will bring new opportunities and increase the impact on the families it supports.

Its mission is to provide Weld County RE-4 School District residents with food, toiletries, and other daily necessities. The pantry provides services regardless of race, creed, color, citizenship, ancestry, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, physical or mental ability, genetics, marital status, employment status, unfavorable discharge from the military, or status as a protected veteran.