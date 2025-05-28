Ziegler Road Closure to Impact South Fort Collins June 2–7

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Temporary detour routes set as part of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A full closure of Ziegler Road between Harmony Road and Kechter Road will take place from Monday, June 2, through Saturday, June 7, as part of the City of Fort Collins’ ongoing Street Maintenance Program (SMP). The project includes an asphalt overlay designed to enhance road conditions in the rapidly growing southeastern corridor of the city.

Residents and commuters should prepare for detours and limited access in the area. Northbound and southbound traffic on Ziegler will be rerouted via Corbett Drive and Lady Moon Drive. Streets, including Timberwood Drive, Precision Drive, and County Fair Lane/Saber Cat Drive, will be temporarily closed off from Ziegler. However, Rock Creek Drive and Sage Creek Road will remain open for crossing when construction is not actively underway.

Local businesses and residents will still be accessible through the designated detour routes. Twin Silo Park will remain open and can be accessed via Saber Cat Drive or Sage Creek Road, depending on work activity.

The project will generally run from Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although some work may occur outside these hours. The City advises residents and commuters to use alternate routes when possible to avoid delays.

To stay updated on construction schedules and other road impacts, visit fcgov.com/construction. More information about the Street Maintenance Program is available at fcgov.com/smp.

Source: City of Fort Collins