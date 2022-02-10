Northern Colorado Remembers Katherine M. “Kathy” Brott

Katherine “Kathy” Marie Brott, 76, of Coffeyville passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.

She was born on May 15, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Clarence Alfred and Gladys Marie (Fisher) Nace. When she was young her family moved to Wellington, Colorado where Kathy grew up and attended school graduating from Wellington High School.

On July 14, 1963, she married Gene Meisner. Following their marriage, they made their home on their farm in the Wellington, Colorado area where they welcomed their two children Jerry and Karen, the couple later divorced.

On January 12, 1986, she married Larry Brott, gaining two stepson Mark and Larry Dean. Following their marriage, they made their home in Lakewood, Colorado until April of 1990 when they moved to Coffeyville after purchasing the Bowling Center and opening The Zone. They operated the Bowling Center until selling it in 2001 but continued to operate The Zone until 2021. For many years they operated a bowling lane refinishing company.

Kathy was a member of the Dearing Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling traveling to many out-of-town tournaments, cooking, cleaning, loved music and singing she took voice lessons when she was young. She also enjoyed being outside going on walks with Larry and their dogs. And loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Lindesmith and husband, Rick of Coffeyville, her son, Jerry Meisner and wife, Monica of Fort Collins, Colorado, her step-son, Mark Brott and wife, Rebecca of Star, Idaho; three brothers, Roy Nace and wife, Wanda of Coffeyville, Alfred Nace of Liberty, Missouri, and Chas Nace and wife Lynette of Portland, Oregon; thirteen grandchildren, Mary, Joseph, David, Desire, Jacob, Rebecca, Lucas, Anthony, Wyatt, Dallas, Jeremy, Brittany, and Elizabeth; and twelve great-grandchildren, Chase, Matthew, Hailee, Lunarae, Sawyer, Lenora, Ethan, Owen, Gabe, Trinity, James, and Bentley.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry Brott in 2020, one stepson Larry Dean Brott, one grandson Nick, and one brother Robert Nace.

A Memorial Service celebrating Kathy’s life was held, Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Dearing Christian Church.