Northern Colorado Remembers Randy Shockley

Randy Shockley, age 61 of Ault, CO, died April 18, 2021 at home. Son of Joe Shockely and Oletha Cole Wilson. He lived in Northern Colorado his whole life and was living with his brother-in-law and his cats, whom he adored. He retired from truck driving due to medical reasons.
Randy is survived by his mother, sister Cheryl (Gary), niece Jody (Calvin) Fischer and nephew Cody Alps. He is preceded in death by his father and wife, Kathy. No services per Randy’s request.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wolf Sanctuary in Randy’s name at https://wolfsanctuarypa.
