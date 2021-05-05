Northern Colorado Remembers Randy Shockley

May 4, 2021 Blaine Howerton Obituaries 0
Randy Shockley, age 61 of Ault, CO, passed away on April 18, 2021

Randy Shockley, age 61 of Ault, CO, died April 18, 2021 at home.  Son of Joe Shockely and Oletha Cole Wilson.  He lived in Northern Colorado his whole life and was living with his brother-in-law and his cats, whom he adored.  He retired from truck driving due to medical reasons.

Randy is survived by his mother, sister Cheryl (Gary), niece Jody (Calvin) Fischer and nephew Cody Alps.  He is preceded in death by his father and wife, Kathy.  No services per Randy’s request.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wolf Sanctuary in Randy’s name at https://wolfsanctuarypa.org/donate/

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 5/3 - Sun, 5/9

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 12 hours ago

Basic Metallic Reloading Class

970-881-2929

by Reloading Experience LLC - 2 weeks ago

Spike Aloysius Band

by tusk horn trail - 2 weeks ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply