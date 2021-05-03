May at the Mish — Recommended Upcoming Live Music

There’s nothing like spending an early May evening in the Poudre Canyon. Enjoy the sound of the flowing river with a few beers, dinner, and LIVE MUSIC at the Mishawaka amphitheater! Be sure to purchase tickets for these shows in late May. They will sell out fast.

Eminence Ensemble and Shred is Dead



Friday, May 21, 2021 Doors at 7 Show at 8

Eminence Ensemble

Since 2009, Eminence Ensemble has been building its fan base through explosive live shows and unique genre-blending. The Colorado-based group infuses elements of Jazz, Rock, Electronic, Metal, Soul/Funk, and Hip-Hop to create intricate compositions, decorated with psychedelic improvisations.

Shred is Dead

Progressive instrumental and vocal performances of The Grateful Dead & Jerry Garcia Band, harvesting a pure blend of inspirational jams and fierce rock n roll. Led by guitarist Marcus Rezak with an all-star group of musicians from across the universe.

Daniel Rodriguez

w/ Matthew Rieger of The Lil Smokies



Saturday, May 22, 2021

Doors at 7 Show at 8

Daniel Rod­­riguez

Colorado singer-songwriter, Daniel Rod­­riguez, turns to his acoustic guitar for memorable, melodic hooks to accompany his poetic and contemplative folk songs. Boulder Weekly refers to Rodriguez’s voice as “a timeless voice, deep and hearty, weathered but comforting.”

Matthew Rieger

His debut half-length record “I’m Doin Well” reminds us to be comfortable with imperfection. Drawing inspiration from Jeff Buckley, The Barr Brothers, and Paul Simon, he finds peace in the melancholy. Largely recorded by himself, but built on the influence of remarkable friends, heroes, and bandmates in The Lil Smokies, it is a candid look at the spirit of Matthew Rieger.

To purchase tickets go to themishawaka.com